iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 733.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

