iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.71. 496,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,715,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.