Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Isabella Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.53. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

