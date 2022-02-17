Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.51. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 39,141 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 405,520 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 88,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.