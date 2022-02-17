Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

