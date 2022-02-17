Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,609. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $5,285,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.