IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $255.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.