IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
IPGP stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $255.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.
IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.