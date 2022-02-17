Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

