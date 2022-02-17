ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE:IO opened at $0.50 on Monday. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.31.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
