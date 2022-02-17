ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:IO opened at $0.50 on Monday. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

