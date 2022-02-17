IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT remained flat at $$8.52 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.