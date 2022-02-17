IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 64,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT remained flat at $$8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

