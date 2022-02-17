Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. 87,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,246. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.
In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,147,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,285,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,021,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
