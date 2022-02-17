Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 137,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

