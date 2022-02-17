Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $251,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 717.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

