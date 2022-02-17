Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.57. The stock had a trading volume of 142,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.