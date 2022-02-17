Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,394 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $103,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in YETI by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

