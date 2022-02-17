Invesco Ltd. Purchases 349,245 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $97,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

