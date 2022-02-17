Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,809,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $111,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after buying an additional 107,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

