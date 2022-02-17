Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 38,843 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

PRN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

