Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 32,168 shares.The stock last traded at $71.95 and had previously closed at $71.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

