Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Boosted by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $948,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025,395 shares of company stock valued at $77,288,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

IBKR stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.61. 2,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,432. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

