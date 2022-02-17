Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.