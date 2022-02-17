Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$3.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra Resources traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 162201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$129.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

