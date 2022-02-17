Integra Resources Corp. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of ITRG opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi bought a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

