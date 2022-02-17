Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.28.

NYSE:NSP opened at $92.84 on Thursday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Insperity by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

