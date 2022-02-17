Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NSIT opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $312,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,065. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

