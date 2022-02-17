Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells C$149,676.00 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at C$2,534,613.38.

RCH stock opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$35.60 and a one year high of C$51.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.02%.

RCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

