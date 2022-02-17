Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells 12,600 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The company has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,070,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

