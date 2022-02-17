Insider Buying: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,035 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

USER opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. UserTesting Inc has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on USER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

