Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UNVR opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.