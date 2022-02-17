Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of UNVR opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
