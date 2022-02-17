Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Buys 19,600 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.