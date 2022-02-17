Insider Buying: Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Director Acquires 13,300 Shares of Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RFP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 384,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,541. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $900.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.