Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,381,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,382,036.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Doug Ramshaw acquired 25,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

Shares of CVE MAI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 377,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,031. The stock has a market cap of C$240.92 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

