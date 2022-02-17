Insider Buying: Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Director Cesar Gonzalez bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$207,645.

Cesar Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Cesar Gonzalez bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

BTR opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$153.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

