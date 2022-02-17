Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 2,291.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inotiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.