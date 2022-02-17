Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Innospec by 100.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Innospec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $7,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 72.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $99.34 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

