InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,113,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,355,438. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

