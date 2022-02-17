InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INND traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,113,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,355,438. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.