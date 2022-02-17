Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 295,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,841. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 118,694 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 388,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

