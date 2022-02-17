Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,855 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 726,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $759,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

