Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 2,934,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,980. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infinera by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 336,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

