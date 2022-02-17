Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

