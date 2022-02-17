Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
