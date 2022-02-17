Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Announces Earnings Results

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

IRT traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,359. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

