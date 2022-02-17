Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Cathal G. Phelan Sells 20,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PI opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

