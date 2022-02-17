Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Cathal G. Phelan Sells 20,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PI opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.
About Impinj
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
