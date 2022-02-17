Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. 161,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, Director Timothy S. Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

