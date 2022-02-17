ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.25. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 27,600 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
