ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.25. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 27,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.