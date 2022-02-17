Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $934,460.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 540,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.