Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $934,460.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 540,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

