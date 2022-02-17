iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. iHuman has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.56.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iHuman by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,489 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iHuman by 14.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iHuman by 428.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

