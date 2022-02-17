iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. iHuman has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.56.
iHuman (NYSE:IH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.
iHuman Company Profile
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
