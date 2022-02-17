Ignition (IC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $188,800.61 and $38.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.99 or 1.00144669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00068301 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00030869 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00391296 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,523,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,509,870 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars.

