IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Desjardins

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

