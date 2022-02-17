Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ichor by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ichor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 559,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

